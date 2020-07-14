Cary Medical Center Safety Guidelines Video

Cary Medical Center produced a video to show the way to stay healthy and safe when visiting them.

The staff emphasizes safety as “a cornerstone in the care you can expect to receive here at our hospital, today and every day.” Watch the presentation and see the changes. The clip is about 30 seconds.

You’re shown where to enter and how to go through screening and taking your temperature. Everyone must wear a mask at all times – Cary has some to give visitors. The waiting room has also been adjusted to maintain social distancing.

Cary thanked everyone in the community for their cooperation in understanding and abiding by the guidelines “as we still continue to navigate this uncharted territory.” The staff said patient safety standards is the priority and ensuring all are safe when going to the medical center.

Cary medical center also announced a new Chief Nursing Officer.

Jenn Plant is a Fort Kent native. She has been with Cary since 2001. Kris Doody, RN and CEO at the hospital said, “It is always special when you can draw on your own team and grow them into leadership.”

The announcement was posted on Facebook, July 9. Read the full release below.