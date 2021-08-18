Baby Born at Cary Medical Center Breaks Record, Caribou, Maine

An incredible record was just broken at Cary Medical Center in Caribou.

On Monday, August 16, William Finnegan Groom broke the record at Cary for the heaviest baby in 35 years. He weighed in at 11 lbs, 10.2 oz. William was 23 inches. He is the fourth largest baby to be born in Cary’s long history.

In the photo above: Bonnie Bouchard, CNM who delivered Finnegan; mom, Isabella Groom William Finnegan Groom and dad, Rick Groom.

Congratulations to his parents Isabella and William Rick from the great town of Van Buren, Maine. This is their second son. His older brother is named Felix. He is 2-years-old.

Bonnie Bouchard delivered the baby. She is a certified nurse midwife at Pines Health Services and Cary Medical Center.

Cary said this is the 18th baby to weigh more than 11 lbs in their 97 years delivering babies. The heaviest baby ever at Cary was set in 1983, weighing in at 11 lbs and 15 oz.

Congratulations to the family, staff and everyone involved in the special and historic birth.

Cary Medical Center is a world leader in care. They are located in Caribou at 163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou, ME 04736. Their phone number is (207) 498 - 3111. You can find them online at carymedicalcenter.org. Cary Medical Center has an updated and regularly maintained Facebook page too.

Pines Health Services is online at pineshealth.org. They also have a great Facebook with information to help serve Aroostook County, Maine.

A big shout out to all the medical teams at Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services for always providing amazing care to the people of Aroostook County and northern Maine.