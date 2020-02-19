Caroline Flack's family released an unpublished message she wrote days before she died.

As previously reported, the former Love Island UK host was found dead in her London apartment on February 15 with coroners later confirming she took her own life. She was 40 years old.

Now, her family has revealed the TV presenter wrote a post that addressed her December 2019 arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton. (She pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled to begin in March.)

Flack’s mother Chris said her daughter sent her the message at the end of January and had been advised not to post it. "So many untruths were out there, but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words," she told The Eastern Daily Press, a local newspaper, where the social media post was published.

"I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining," she wrote. "The problem with brushing things under the carpet is... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment."

"On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend," she continued. "Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen."

Flack denied that she abused her partner and called the incident an "accident."

"I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time," she admitted. "But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal."

The reality star stepped down from hosting Love Island after her arrest was widely scrutinized by the British media.

"The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment," Flack added. "I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone."

"I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through," she ended her post. "I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back.' I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back. I can't say any more than that."