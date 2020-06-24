Carleton County Man Faces Charges including Assault & Theft

A 22-year-old Carleton County man faces numerous charges including assault and theft following two recent break and enters in Johnville and Carlow, N.B.

RCMP from Woodstock and Perth-Andover responded to a late-night break in at a home in Johnville on June 16.

Police say the suspect fled the home in a vehicle. Shortly before midnight, RCMP were called to another break and enter on the Lockhart Mill Road in Carlow. Police say they quickly located the vehicle but the driver initially refused to stop. The vehicle came to a stop a short time later and the driver was taken into custody.

Brandon Lévesque of Gordonsville appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court late last week. He is facing two counts of break and enter, assault causing bodily harm and theft, along with a dozen other charges.

Lévesque remains in custody and is due to return to court on July 8.