Carleton County Man Crashed Vehicle into Police Vehicle

A 23-year-old Carleton County man has been charged after crashing a vehicle into a police vehicle just below Hartland, New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to a call at a home in McKenna on Sunday, but a man fled the scene before police arrived. A vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident was identified on Route 105 in Pembroke a short time later.

RCMP say the driver failed to stop and sped off towards Woodstock. Police laid down a spike-belt in the Rosedale area, but the driver swerved and collided with a police cruiser. Nobody was injured and the driver was arrested.

RCMP say Lance Claus of Newburg was to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.