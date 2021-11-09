Carleton County Man Charged After Theft of Vehicle

A 20-year-old Carleton County man is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in the Glassville, New Brunswick area.

On Thursday, Nov. 4th, police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from outside a residence on Route 580, according to Corporal James Gallant of the Western Valley Region RCMP.



Later that same day, the stolen vehicle was spotted in a field in the Killoween area on McCullough Road. Police responded and arrested 20-year-old Brandon Schriver of Greenfield without incident. Following the arrest, police say they seized ammunition, brass knuckles, and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Schriver appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Friday and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a prohibited device without a licence, possession of a prohibited device while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of methamphetamine and breach of probation.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Nov. 10th for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.