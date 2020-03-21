Caribou Police: Three Charged with Multiple Drug Offenses

On Saturday, March 14, around 8:26 PM, Officer Kegan McPherson was on routine patrol when he conducted a traffic stop on a black 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche for multiple traffic violations.

At the time of the traffic stop, K9 Jazz and handler Nathan Chisholm of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office were in the area and worked the car.

As a result of the stop and subsequent investigation, Officer McPherson arrested 41-year-old Brian Keenan from Caribou for TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULE W DRUGS and FURNISHING SCHEDULE W DRUGS.

Keenan was also charged with REFUSING TO SUBMIT TO ARREST by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Also charged in the incident was 42-year-old Jose Rosado from Fort Fairfield for TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULE W DRUGS and FURNISHING SCHEDULE W DRUGS and 32-year-old Meagan McCaulsand from Fort Fairfield was charged with POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE W DRUGS.

Keenan was able to make bail. Rosado was transported to the Aroostook County Jail. McCausland was summonsed and release.

As a result of the investigation, 6.79 grams of suspected fentanyl, 8.23 grams of methamphetamine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia were seized.

All three face a court date of May 7, 2020 at the Caribou District Courthouse. Officer McPherson was assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office.