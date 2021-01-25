Caribou Man Died in Snowmobile Accident, Stockholm, Miane

The Maine Warden Service says speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man.

Wardens say Emmanuel Bouchard was in Stockholm around 9:30 Friday night with about a dozen other snowmobilers. The group headed south on ITS 105 and when they got to Caribou they realized that Bouchard was not with them. According to the initial investigation, it appears Bouchard was traveling at a high rate of speed when he veered off the right side of the trail. His 2021 Polaris snowmobile went down a steep embankment and struck several large trees.

Wardens say he was wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The Maine Warden Service was assisted by Caribou Fire and Ambulance.