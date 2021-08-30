A 32-year-old Caribou man is facing numerous charges including terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident at a large gathering on the Doyle Road in Caribou Saturday night.

Caribou Police responded to Spruce Haven around 9:15 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man at the annual Mawiomi of Tribes had a gun and was threatening and terrorizing people. According to the investigating officers, Nikolas Martin-Sackett was walking around the event with a stun gun flashlight.

Police say when Martin-Sackett was ordered to drop the stun gun flashlight, he bent down and came up with an AR-15 rifle. Officers took protective cover, and the man ran off into the woods, according to Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan. Officers evacuated people from the area and called for backup.

Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Presque Isle Police, Caribou Fire and Ambulance, and the Maine State Police Tactical Team responded. The Doyle Road was closed to traffic for several hours while the incident was active. Martin-Sacket did not respond to any communications by phone or loudspeaker, Gahagan said.

After the standoff lasted several hours, Martin-Sackett peacefully surrendered to the Maine State Police Tactical Team. He was arrested and taken to the Caribou Police Station and the weapons were recovered in the nearby woods.

Police say Nikolas Martin-Sackett was in possession of multiple weapons, ammunition, a ballistic vest and a security vest.

He is charged with Criminal Threatening With a Dangerous Weapon, Possession Of a Firearm By a Prohibited Person, Terrorizing, Reckless Conduct With a Dangerous Weapon, Criminal Threatening With a Dangerous Weapon and Creating a Police Standoff. Bail was set for $10,000 cash or $25,000 surety.

Martin-Sackett is being held at the Aroostook County Jail and his court date is scheduled for October 7.