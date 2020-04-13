Cardboard Wedding Guests Fill Seats During Newlyweds’ Social Distancing Ceremony

While paper towels and toilet paper may be in short supply, one couple discovered what there is an abundance of: cardboard.

In lieu of living, breathing guests, a Michigan couple filled the pews of their church with cardboard cutouts for their wedding, which took place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday (April 4).

Dan Stuglik and Amy Simonson went from a guest list of 150+ people to zero when the novel coronavirus swept in and altered their nuptial plans.

Many celebrations have been postponed or moved online as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact both everyday and special activities and events, but Stuglik, who was upset that his soon-to-be wife would walk down an empty aisle, decided to get creative.

He went to a local packing company and had human-shaped cardboard cut-outs created to stand in place of the family and friends who would not be able to attend their ceremony in person.

"When I explained why [to the packing company], it was neat to see their response," Stuglik told The Herald-Palladium. "They got a little emotional about what we were doing. They immediately got excited about going above and beyond what we expected."

So, instead of a lonely walk down the aisle, Simonson was accompanied by full pews representing the couple’s missing loved ones.

