Capitol Police Officer Saves Two Men from Overdosing

Maine State Capitol Police Officer Gary Boulet saved two men from overdosing near the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital on Friday, June 24 around 6:08 p.m.

Two Men Found Unresponsive Near the Capitol

One of the employees at RPH, Eric Price, alerted Boulet to the situation on Arsenal Road where two men were found to be unresponsive in a parked vehicle. Officer Boulet recognized that the men were overdosing and started first aid. Police said one man was in full cardiac arrest and the other man had shallow breathing.

Narcan Given to Man with Cardiac Arrest

Boulet administered “multiple doses” of Narcan to the man with cardiac arrest until he regained consciousness. The second man did not require Narcan and regained consciousness , said officials.

Multiple Agencies Assisting the Capitol Police

The Augusta Fire Department took both men to the hospital where they were treated and released. Also assisting on the scene was the Augusta Police Department.

Narcan Supply to Law Enforcement

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said “Capitol Police and other police agencies receive their supply of Narcan through the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office approved and provided the Capitol Police with the additional Narcan upon request.”

Contact Information for the Bureau of Capitol Police

For more information about the Maine State Capitol Police, go to their homepage. Their offices are located at 111 Sewall Street, Cross State Office Building, Suite 111 in Augusta, Maine. You can call them at (207) 287-HELP (4357) or send them an email: CapitolPolice@maine.gov.

