Canada Begins Allowing Vaccinated U.S. Citizens to Visit Again

Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

Canadian Government Reaches Deal with Border Guards

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents Canada’s border agents. The deal late Friday comes after a daylong work-to-rule campaign that spawned long lineups at the country’s busiest border crossing points. It also comes just days before the Canada Border Services Agency is to begin easing COVID-19 travel restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada’s Customs and Immigration Union, which represents some 9,000 CBSA employees, had been without a long-term contract since 2018.

