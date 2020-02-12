Camila Cabello Goes Vintage Glam in ‘My Oh My’ Video: Watch

Camila Cabello debuted her vintage "My Oh My" music video featuring DaBaby.

In the video, the 22-year-old portrays a struggling actress who meets with an up and coming film mogul played by DaBaby. The singer sported a new retro-inspired hairdo paired with elegant costumes.

Watch the music video, below.

"My Oh My" comes off of Cabello's sophomore album Romance. Cabello will kick off her first-ever headlining arena tour, The Romance Tour, in July 2020. Tickets and more information are available here.