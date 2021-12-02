Camila Cabello has listed her charming Mediterranean home in Los Angeles. The villa has a recording studio, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace.

After almost three years in this Mediterranean villa, Cabello has decided to sell it for nearly $4 million, according to Dirt. The 3,500 square foot home is located in the Hollywood Hills and sits on a 6,320 square foot lot.

Cabello's gorgeous L.A. home was built in 1977 and has lots of trees for privacy, as well as a security gate. The "Don't Go Yet" singer has listed the house for over half a million more than what she purchased it for.

