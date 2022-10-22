Cadillac Summit Road to Close for Road Work November 14th

Acadia National Park officials have announced that the summit road leading up to the top of Cadillac Mountain will close for the season to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists on November 14th for road repairs and culvert replacements.

The road will re-open for pedestrian use after crews have de-mobilized for the winter. The project will kick off this fall with grinding and culvert replacements with paving and striping occurring in the Spring of 2023. The closure will allow workers and oversized vehicles access to the historic road without endangering staff and visitors. The project's timeline is weather dependent.

The Park Loop Road will remain open to motor vehicle traffic, weather permitting until late November/early December, when it typically closes for the winter. At that time, it will remain open for pedestrians, snowmobiles and cross country skiers.

