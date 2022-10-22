Cadillac Summit Road to Close for Road Work November 14th

Cadillac Summit Road to Close for Road Work November 14th

Chris Popper, Townsquare Media

Acadia National Park officials have announced that the summit road leading up to the top of Cadillac Mountain will close for the season to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists on November 14th for road repairs and culvert replacements.

The road will re-open for pedestrian use after crews have de-mobilized for the winter. The project will kick off this fall with grinding and culvert replacements with paving and striping occurring in the Spring of 2023. The closure will allow workers and oversized vehicles access to the historic road without endangering staff and visitors. The project's timeline is weather dependent.

The Park Loop Road will remain open to motor vehicle traffic, weather permitting until late November/early December, when it typically closes for the winter. At that time, it will remain open for pedestrians, snowmobiles and cross country skiers.

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Worst Reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park

Despite the incredible beauty of Acadia National Park and Thunder Hole... It's obviously NOT for everyone as these reviews clearly indicate

 

Filed Under: Acadia National Park
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From