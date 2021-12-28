Buzzer-Beater Vaults Fort Fairfield Over Central Aroostook; Recap

The holiday break made room in the schedule for local Class C high school basketball between varsity teams from Central Aroostook and Fort Fairfield, on Tuesday. Live coverage from Fort Fairfield was brought to you on 101.9 The Rock.

In the girl's matchup, Central Aroostook came in with a 2-2 record on the season and were taking on a Fort Fairfield team with a 1-1 record. During the 2019-20 season, these two teams met twice in the regular season and faced off in the quarterfinal round in Bangor. It was a tight game and the Panthers ultimately pulled out the win on the way to a gold ball.

JC

CA @ FF Girls

1st Quarter

The first quarter ended up being a precursor to the rest of the game. Both teams struggled to score points as the strategy was to pack it in for both squads, and make the shooters beat you from the outside. Abby Haines, and Harleigh Allen each scored two points for Central Aroostook and Kira Fitzherbert added a free throw. Kasidy Gorneault scored Fort Fairfield's only field goal for two points and Jade McKenney and Phoebe Solomon each made a free throw for the Tigers. Central Aroostook led 5-4 after the opening quarter.

2nd Quarter

Haines provided the Panthers with a three pointer in the second, which accounted for half of her team's 6 second quarter points. Rylee Pierce added her first two points of the game and Fitzherbert also put in one more free throw. Solomon and McKenney scored 2 points each, and Central Aroostook led at halftime 11-8.

JC

3rd Quarter

Each team only scored 3 points in the third quarter in Fort Fairfield. Haines knocked down a three-point field goal for Central Aroostook and Gorneault scored the Tigers 3 points. The Pantes took at 14-11 lead into the final period.

4th Quarter

Haines scored 6 of Central Aroostook's 8 points in the fourth quarter. She finished the game with 14 points, in total. Fitzherbert scored the other two points for the Panthers. Gorneault was the hero of the night for Fort Fairfield. She scored 10 points in the fourth, none bigger than her game winner with 2 seconds left on the clock before it ran to zero. Gorneault finished with 15 points and gave the Tigers a 23-22 victory.

Get our free mobile app

Fort Fairfield is now 2-1 on the season and next play Easton. Central Aroostook will take their 2-3 record into a game with the Washburn Beavers.