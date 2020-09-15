Busy Portion Of Maine’s Bear Hunt Ahead

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s bear hunt is entering the final two weeks of the part of the year in which most bears are harvested.

The state uses its bear hunt to try to control the growth of the bear population, which has climbed steadily in recent years.

Most of the bears are harvested during the stretch of the season in which it’s legal to lure bears with bait. Bait is legal until Sept. 26.

Monday also marks the beginning of the part of the season in which it’s legal to pursue bears with hunting dogs. That is allowed until Oct. 30.

The bear season continues until the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but it slows down considerably after bait season ends.