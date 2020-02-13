BTS’ ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance Is One of the Biggest Episodes in the Show’s History

BTS' upcoming Tonight Show appearance is going to be HUGE.

As previously reported, the seven-member group will appear on the late-night show Monday, February 24, where they will not only debut a never-before-heard song from their forthcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, but they'll be taking a tour of the New York City's most popular landmarks with host Jimmy Fallon.

According to Rolling Stone, the episode will feature Fallon interviewing RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook on the subway and asking them questions that were sent by BTS fans via Twitter last week. They'll also reportedly visit the restaurant Katz's Delicatessen, which is known for its legendary pastrami.

"We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City," Fallon said in a press release. "BTS really knocked it out of the park. You’re not going to believe how big and fun their performance is — they took over Grand Central Terminal."

Tonight Show showrunner Gavin Purcell also said BTS' appearance will be one of the biggest episodes ever.

"In terms of the production side, this was a pretty heavy lift," he explained. "I can’t tell you how many people went into the making of this — it was the entire staff rallying together to make this really cool show."

Purcell praised the boys and their professionalism, talent and humility, adding, "And on the BTS side, it was amazing to see how they rallied and how hard they worked. That’s something their fans know, but not only are they incredibly talented, they’re also so hardworking and humble."

Can February 24th come any sooner!?!?