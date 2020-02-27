BTS Drop ‘ON’ Music Video — and Fans Are Calling It Their Best Work Yet
BTS released music video for "ON," a single from their record-breaking new album Map of the Soul: 7.
Nearly one week after dropping their latest album, the group unveiled the second music video for their new song on Thursday morning (February 27), which promised to deliver a "symbolic representation of 'ON' to highlight a different charm of the multifaceted band," according to an official press release.
It also follows the epic Kinetic Manifesto Film that saw band members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V and a group of backup dancers supporting the song with some spectacular choreography.
Check out BTS' "ON" music video, below:
You can also read the full English translated "On" lyrics, below:
[Verse 1: Jimin & V]
I can't understand what people are sayin'
Who and what do I need to follow
With each step then again grows the shadow
Where is this place I open my eyes to
Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris
I get up, unsteady on my feet (Yeah)
[Verse 2: RM]
Look at my feet, look down
The shadow resembles me
Is it the shadow that's shaking
Or is it my feet that are trembling
Of course I‘m not unafraid
Of course it's not all okay
But I know
Awkwardly I flow
I fly together with that black wind
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook & Jin]
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-na-na
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I'm gonna live with ya
[Chorus: Jungkook + Jimin, Jungkook & Jimin]
(Eh-oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
[Verse 3: j-hope]
Bring the pain
It'll become my blood and flesh
Bring the pain
No fear, now that I know the way
Breathe on the small things
My air and my light in the dark
The power of the things that make me, “me”
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
[Verse 4: SUGA]
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
That's how we've always been
Even if my knees drop to the ground
As long as they don't get buried
It won't matter
Win no matter what
Whatever you say, whatever they say
I don't give a uhh
I don't give a uhh
I don't give a uhh, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-na-na
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I'm gonna live with ya
[Chorus: All, V, Jin]
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
[Bridge: Jungkook, Jimin]
Where my pain lies
Let me take a breath
My everythin'
My blood and tears
Got no fears
I'm singin' ohhhhh
Oh I'm takin' over
You should know yeah
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Choosing to descend into the dark abyss
Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya
[Chorus: All, Jin, V]
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya
[Outro: All, Jimin, Jungkook]
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
All that I know
Is just goin' on & on & on & on
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
It's been a huge week for BTS: Not only did they drop their new album, but they took over New York City's iconic Grand Central Station for a historic Tonight Show episode and appeared on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke where they performed Post Malone songs and even attended a cardio class together.
In April, the boys will kick off their Map of the Soul World Tour that will see them perform in cities across Asia, Europe and North America in 2020, including LA's Rose Bowl Stadium. and You can buy tickets and get more information here. (Get them quick because BTS tickets are more popular than the Super Bowl.)