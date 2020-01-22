BTS Unveil 2020 ‘Map of the Soul’ World Tour

BTS officially announced their highly anticipated 2020 Map of the Soul World Tour.

The tour kicks off in their home country of South Korea for four shows at the Olympic Stadium. The tour poster features two mystery shows in yet to be named cities on June 13 and 14.

The tour announcement comes after the release of "Black Swan," the first single off of their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 which debuts on BigHit Entertainment out February 21.

The BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY Membership fans will get first access to the first presale. If you are not a member you can register here by February 2 at 10 PM ET to gain access to this presale. Invitations for the presale will be sent out the evening of February 4 with the actual presale taking place on February 5 at 3 PM venue local time.

Ticketmaster will also host a verified fan presale that fans can register and sign up for, although admittance into the presale is not guaranteed. The Ticketmaster presale will go live on February 6 at 3 PM venue local time.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale on February 7 at 3 PM venue local time.

BTS Map of the Soul World Tour Dates:

April 11- Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 12 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 18 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 19 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 25 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium

April 26 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

May 9 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 10 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 14 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

May 23 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 27 - Washington, D.C. - FedExField

May 30 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre

May 31 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre

June 5 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 6 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 13 - To be announced

June 14- To be announced

June 28 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome

June 29 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome

July 3 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

July 4 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

July 11 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin

July 12 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin

July 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 18 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 23 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 25 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 26 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 30 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 1 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 2 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 7 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome

August 8 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome

September 1 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

September 2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome