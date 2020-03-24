BTS' Map of the Soul tour will most likely be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

On March 24, Big Hit Entertainment released an announcement regarding possible schedule modifications to the group's 2020 world tour amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a lengthy statement, the company said they're "closely monitoring the situation" but that they anticipate they'll have to make changes.

You can read Big Hit Entertainment's official statement in full, below:

Hello.

This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to provide you with an update of the preparations for BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR. We are closely monitoring the situations in the countries and cities that are part of our upcoming tour. With the global spread of COVID-19, in some countries and cities, the level of unpredictability is becoming higher to prepare for the shows. As a result of the current global circumstances, we anticipate having to make changes to the current tour schedule. Any cancellations or rescheduling will be based on a policy of full cooperation with the guidance and directives of national and local governments and concert venues to ensure the health and safety of everyone. We are making every effort to proceed with the planned performances where possible, however, details on any changes will be provided separately for each region. We are also developing plans to secure dates and venues to hold BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concerts when the situation stabilizes. We ask for your understanding as we continue to strive to deliver a new and better-than-ever experience for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to all of our fans who have undoubtedly been disappointed by recent cancellations. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fans and do our utmost to keep the promises we made to our fans. Once again, we ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans looking forward to the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR. Thank you.

BTS' Map of the Soul tour was originally set to begin in the group's hometown of Seoul, South Korea on April 11, 12, 18, and 19, but the concerts were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.