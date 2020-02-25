BTS Take Over Grand Central Station for Historic ‘On’ Performance

BTS debuted their new song "On" during The Tonight Show's subway special.

On Monday (February 24), the group was featured on the late-night talk show for an episode entirely dedicated to them. After releasing their record-breaking new album Map of the Soul: 7, BTS was interviewed by host Jimmy Fallon on a New York City subway and later performed the new single inside Grand Central Station.

"They are a groundbreaking global phenomenon who are here in Grand Central Terminal tonight for a historic performance," Fallon said before BTS took over one of the busiest train stations in America.

All the seven group members – RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga and J-Hope – wore stylish black and white outfits as a marching band and dancers performed behind them.

You can watch BTS' "On" performance, below:

Elsewhere on the episode, BTS visited Katz’s Deli, played a series of games and answered fans' burning questions, including what the mysterious "black bean noodle incident" was actually about.

"It was during our trainee days and we were taking a short break from practice," Jimin explained. "RM said he was going to the restroom when in actuality he had gone to eat black bean noodles by himself, while all of us were waiting for him."

In other words, he was busted for sneaking off to eat a snack.

You can also check out all the other epic BTS x Tonight Show content, below:

It's a big week for BTS and late-night television since they will also appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke tonight, February 25. Then, in April, the boys will be headed on a new world tour where they'll perform in cities across Asia, Europe and North America. You can buy tickets and get more information here.