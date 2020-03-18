Watch Jimmy Fallon Host ‘The Tonight Show’ From His Own Home

The show must go on, at least from Jimmy Fallon’s home. In a new 10-minute “At Home Edition of Fallon has taken to YouTube to provide some brief levity for folks cooped up at home with an updated version of his talk show. The video, shot by Jimmy’s wife, features an original song sung by Jimmy and his kids about the reality of being trapped in your home on St. Patrick’s Day due to coronavirus. Watch the clip here:

Fallon’s act of social distancing follows Stephen Colbert, who recently delivered his opening monologue from his bathtub (yes, he’s still wearing a suit). Other celebrities are creating their own online content to help educate the public and keep spirits high, such as Mel Brooks and his son Max in their charming coronavirus PSA. In the following weeks, be prepared to see even more high profile entertainers filming their content from their own homes. It’s a lot cheaper than filming in a studio in front of an empty audience, and the results can actually be pretty fun.

Every episode of the “At Home Edition” of The Tonight Show will feature different celebrity guests via Zoom. There will also be a different charity highlighted each time, starting with Feeding America. The show will air weeknights via The Tonight Show’s official YouTube page, so you have a little something to look forward to every day. In times like these, we need something.