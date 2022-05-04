BTS Fans React to Group’s ‘Proof’ Album Announcement and Share Their Theories

BTS have officially announced their new album title and ARMYs are buzzing with excitement and theories.

Ever since the group teased the album, titled Proof, at their Las Vegas Permission To Dance On Stage shows, fans have been eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming project.

The anticipation was high when a mysterious YouTube stream with a countdown appeared, and sure enough, it revealed a logo trailer for the album! Not only that, but the announcement revealed Proof will be an anthology album spanning the group's near-decade long catalog.

Beginning with 2 Cool 4 Skool, the trailer sails through the years with BTS, highlighting each era's unique aesthetic and music that makes the group so beloved. Finally, after a short countdown, the logo is unveiled. A play on their famed "We Are Bulletproof" songs, the album is titled just Proof and designed with the shapes of the BTS and ARMY logos. This touch is especially heartfelt for fans, as it represents the journey the group has gone on with its fanbase over almost a decade.

In a statement via Weverse, BTS' company BIGHIT MUSIC said:

"The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors."

Proof is an anthology album encompassing the group's entire body of work across three CDs, along with three brand new tracks. The album is set for release on June 10, with pre-orders beginning May 5 at 11a.m. KT on Weverse.

With its release date so close to Festa, a.k.a. BTS' ninth anniversary, this unique collection is a love letter to their career and fans as the group looks ahead toward a new chapter.

Unsurprisingly, the theories among ARMYs are abundant.

From more album speculation to dissecting the possibilities of the three new tracks, the world of ARMYs is never dull. Check out some fan theories, below:

