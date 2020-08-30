BTS brought the fire with the debut performance of their latest single, "Dynamite."

Their performance, which aired Sunday (August 30) night at the 2020 MTV VMAs, marked their first-ever performance at the iconic awards show. "Dynamite" also marks the group's first single sung entirely in English.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook recorded their VMAs performance in South Korea due to health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The group's performance began with a backdrop of New York City, where the VMAs were held this year (remotely, of course). The seven members wore retro-inspired outfits and dazzled with disco-inspired choreography.

Watch their performance, below.

BTS won the Moon Person for Best K-Pop, Best Pop and Best Group this year, and are also nominated for Best Choreography.

See fan reactions, below.