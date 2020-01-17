BTS Drop ‘Black Swan’ Music Video Ahead of Album Release: Watch
BTS released the first single, "Black Swan," from their new album, Map of the Soul: 7.
One week after teasing the Suga-led track "Shadow," the group surprised fans by dropping the new song and its accompanying music video on Friday (January 17), which features a performance by Slovenian's MN Dance Company. Though BTS members – RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V — don't appear, it does give their ARMY an idea about what to expect from this new era.
The video opens with a quote from Martha Graham, "A dancer dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and this first death is more painful," which reflects the song's message about an artist's relationship with their work.
According to a press release for the track, "BTS dives deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden. The song lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them. The very moment they come face to face with the ‘Black Swan’ within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realization that music is all they have. It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself."
Watch BTS' "Black Swan" music video, below:
You can check out the full lyrics to "Black Swan" as well, translated via LyricsKpop.net.
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
The heart no longer races
When hearing the music play
Tryna pull up
Seems like time has stopped
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of
If this can no longer resonate
No longer make my heart vibrate
Then like this may be how I die my first death
But what if that moment’s right now
Right now
Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump
Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump
No song affects me anymore
Crying out a silent cry
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Deeper
Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper
I keep losing focus
No, just let go of me
Let my own feet carry me
I’ll go in myself
In the deepest depths
I saw myself
Slowly, I open my eyes
I’m in my workroom, it’s my studio
The waves go darkly by in a throe
But I’ll never get dragged away again
Inside
I saw myself, myself
Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump
Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump
Nothing can devour me
I shout out with ferocity
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Map of the Soul: 7 arrives February 21, and is the follow up to their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona. Last month, the boys also announced they'll be headed on tour in 2020. There are no details regarding official dates just yet, but when the information becomes available you can buy tickets here.