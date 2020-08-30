BTS Win Best Group at 2020 MTV VMAs for Second Year in Row

The 2020 VMAs Best Group winner is BTS!

BTS took home the Moon Person for Best Group at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 30), which aired remotely due to COVID-19 precautions. This is their second win in a row for the same award.

"Shout out to ARMY and MTV Video Music Awards for giving us this honor two years in a row," RM said in a pre-recorded acceptance clip, while the rest of the group cheered "wow!" at the win.

"We we're just trying to make music that can comfort you," Suga added.

The 2020 Best Group nominees included 5 Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, The 1975, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Little Mix, Monsta X, Now United and Twenty One Pilots.

Watch "On" by BTS, below: