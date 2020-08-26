Britney Spears TikTok Look-Alike Goes Viral With ‘…Baby One More Time’ Makeover

Oops, she did it again—she transformed herself into mega-pop star Britney Spears!

With the right hairstyle, Switzerland-based TikTok user @jessicamaiapinto, a.k.a. Jess Maia Pinto, is the spitting image of young Spears, as can be seen in a series of TikTok videos that have gone viral on the app.

After getting bangs and dyeing her hair strawberry blonde, the 21-year-old dancer showed off her similarity to Spears in a playful makeover video soundtracked to the singer's 1999 single "Sometimes"—and she really does look like the pop star when she was younger!

Watch the clip below, which already has over 138K views:

The TikToker first transformed into Spears back in August 2019, when, sporting freshly dyed black pigtails and wispy Y2K frame-framing bangs, she lip-synced to "Oops!...I Did It Again" and "Toxic" while applying makeup. Watch below:

Jess is the latest TikTok user to go viral for showing off their celebrity doppelgänger style, with look-alikes popping up on the app for stars such as Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Billie Eilish.