Britney Spears’ Inspirational Instagram Feed Is Exactly What the World Needs Right Now

Like all of us, Britney Spears has a lot of free time on her hands as she self-quarantines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. But unlike all of us, she has over 23 million followers on Instagram and is bombarding fans' feeds with nothing but positivity.

In the last 24 hours alone, the pop star has shared six inspirational posts bringing light and positivity to a pretty dark world. "Today we should reflect on the positive things in life !!!! So many of us get stir crazy about what’s going on and although I don’t have all the answers .…. I do know how to try to stay strong and positive and show courage !!!!!" she wrote in one message. "Keep your heads up my friends !!!!!"

Another is a video message hoping her fans are "staying strong and lifting each other up," while another shows a photo of the night sky with the caption "Look up we’re all under the same sky ... ✨✨ !!!" She even shared a new personal record during a workout.

The inspiration doesn't stop there either. Last week, Spears told Instagram followers that she planned on teaching yoga during quarantine. Simply put, Britney Spears is what this world needs right now.