In a new, lengthy Instagram post, Britney Spears discussed the permanent nerve damage that she deals with as a performer.

"Nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down," she shared in her caption.

She didn't specifically detail what caused the apparent lack of oxygen to her brain that seemingly caused the nerve damage, but said, "In that place I didn’t breathe when I was there," and "the last 3 years since I got out of that place," which many fans took as a reference to when Spears was allegedly forced to check in to a mental health facility in 2019.

In the video, she dances to Foster The People's "Pumped Up Kicks" in a red crop top and black shorts, featuring her signature spins.

"Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head …" she shared, adding, "It stings and it’s scary."

Spears also revealed, "It’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain."

She also said that her mind goes to her "inner child" while dancing and that she's since found a medication that helps her symptoms and she "actually feels oxygen going to her brain."

Spears ended her post with a cheerful, "I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning … I’m gonna vacuum now !!!"

See Spears' post, below:

Infamously, Spears was the victim of a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, until it ended in November 2021.

Most recently, she made her first return to music following the conservatorship's end with the Elton John collaboration "Hold Me Closer."