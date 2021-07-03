Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 One Day Before Her Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears allegedly called 911 the evening before her June conservatorship hearing, where she delivered an explosive testimony.

On Saturday (July 3), the New Yorker published a report regarding Britney's legal battle to have her father Jaime Spears removed as her financial co-conservator.

According to Ventura County law enforcement and someone close to Britney, the pop star called 911 to "report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse." Typically, emergency calls are publicly accessible. However, due to an "ongoing investigation," the content and context of the call remain sealed from the public, for now.

"Members of Spears’s team began texting one another frantically," the New Yorker reported in their story. "They were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue."

During Britney's conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie's legal team requested that the courtroom be cleared and the transcripts sealed from the public. However, the hearing was available for people across the world to listen into online via an audio live stream. Unfortunately, the courthouse abruptly turned off the audio stream after it was revealed that someone was illegally recording the audio and redistributing it on social media.

During the hearing, Britney told the judge that her father and everyone else involved in her conservatorship "should not get away" with it. The performer alleged that her conservatorship team would punish her when she would say no to any demand, and that "they should be in jail.”