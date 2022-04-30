Watch Trailer for ‘Innovative’ Brian Eno Documentary

The director of an upcoming Brian Eno documentary, Eno, said he’d worked hard to avoid the project being a “missed opportunity” as he released its first trailer, which can be seen below.

Gary Hustwit – whose debut work was 2007's Helvetica, a movie exploring the well-known typeface and its impact – said he’d been given access to Roxy Music co-founder Eno’s archive and digitized 400 hours of unseen and unheard material as he worked on the project.

In a press release, Hustwit said the movie “will be released in multiple versions and will employ groundbreaking generative technology in its creation and exhibition,” and that it would employ “proprietary generative software… to provide unique viewing experiences via multiple digital formats, cinema screenings and site-specific installations.” The result, he predicted, would present “a deep dive into subjects that Eno has been notably passionate about, such as sustainability, social equity and the future of civilization, while centering above all on the nature of creativity.”

Hustwit added: “Much of Brian’s career has been about enabling creativity in himself and others through his role as a producer, but also through his collaborations on projects like the Oblique Strategies cards or the music app Bloom. I think of Eno as an art film about creativity, with the output of Brian’s 50-year career as its raw material.

You can’t make a conventional, by-the-numbers bio doc about Brian Eno. That would be antithetical and a missed opportunity. What I’m trying to do is to create a cinematic experience that’s as innovative as Brian’s approach to music and art.”

Full details will be revealed in due course.