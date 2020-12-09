Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why more Americans are trying new foods, the newest Olympic sport and more, below!

Breakdancing Will Be an Olympic Event in 2024





The International Olympic Committee announced that breakdancing will be an official Olympic event at the 2024 Paris Games. They also announced a few other new events, such as surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing, which will be part of the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (via People)

Americans Feeling More Adventurous When It Comes to Food

A new study reveals that 65 percent of Americans are trying new foods at home, since they can't travel. Additionally, one in five respondents say they miss the experience of meeting up with friends for a nice dinner at a restaurant. (via People)

Angelina Jolie Offers Holiday Advice

Angelina Jolie has begun her special envoy with the UN's 16 Days of Activism campaign, and she wants to offer advice for women who fear the possibility of abuse during the holidays. She encourages victims to talk to someone, stay connected to emergency resources, try to find allies and reach out for the support they need. (via Harper's Bazaar)

Twitter Reveals Top Tweets of 2020

Twitter revealed that the most re-tweeted tweet this year was the announcement of Chadwick Boseman's passing. Meanwhile, 2020's top hashtag was #COVID19. Lots of other "tops" for this year were revealed as well, such as top emojis used, most liked tweets and more. Check out the full list on Twitter's official blog.

Florida Retirement Community Resident Charged With DUI

Danette Skutak, a resident of The Villages Retirement Community in Florida, won a contest in which she and her husband were gifted a gold cart from Fuzzy Vodka. She ended up taking the cart out for a celebratory joy ride and was eventually arrested and charged with a DUI after flipping the cart, leaving a passenger injured. (via Villages News)

BTS, Halsey and More Coming Together for NYE

Korean Agency Big Hit Labels is hosting a virtual NYE concert event with artists under their label, including BTS. Halsey, Steve Aoki and Lauv are set to join in on the fun as well! (via Billboard)

Kanye West Faces Lawsuit From His Own Sunday Service Choir

The choir that preformed with Kanye West at last year's Hollywood Bowl are suing him for $1 million in alleged unpaid wages. Dozen of participants involved with Ye's Sunday Service events have come forward saying that West has not paid them any overtime for the work they did nearly a year ago. (via The Grio)

Fake New Netflix Documentary To Cover How Horrible 2020 Was

Netflix has announced a new fake comedy documentary about how horrible 2020 was. Death to 2020 will star Lisa Kudrow, Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxR9Zo36rbo&feature=emb_title