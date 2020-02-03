Break, Enter and Theft of Copper Wire Occurs in Bath, N.B

An unoccupied building in Bath, N.B. was the target recently of vandalism and theft.

The West District RCMP is investigating damage to the building and theft of copper wire in that town.

A suspect or suspects gained entry into the now closed Northern Carleton Memorial Hospital on Hospital Street sometime between January 24 and January 25, 2020. Once inside, they stripped a significant amount of copper wire and caused major damage to the building.

The incident was reported later the same day. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP detachment at 506-325-3000-. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.