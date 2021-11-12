Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run in Hermon, Maine

Police say a boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night after a hit-and-run collision in Hermon.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on Route 2 just after 7:00 p.m., in an area known as Miller Hill.

Three boys were walking along the road, when a light-colored car headed east towards Bangor struck one of them and did not stop, police say. It was raining at the time.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a Bangor hospital with what officials described as “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries.

The Sheriff's Office on Saturday said the passenger side mirror belonging to a Dodge Caliber sedan was found at the scene of the alleged hit-and-run.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation. If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 945-4636.

Earier in the evening, the sheriff’s office and the Hermon Fire Dept. responded to another crash on Route 2, also known as Hammond Street. In that case, a vehicle struck a utility pole, leading to the closure of the road for a time.

Emergency personnel responded to other vehicle crashes on Route 2 in Hermon Friday evening, but no further details are available at this time. Officials said some were likely due to the vehicles hydroplaning on the wet road surface.

