Boston & Toronto Look to Lock into a Playoff Spot!

Baseball fans in Aroostook County and New Brunswick are getting into playoff mode as both, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, are holding on to the Wild Card spots with two-weeks left in the regular season. Both teams control their own destiny as the hunt for October baseball enters the final stretch.

Fenway has been swept

After sweeping the Orioles over the weekend, the Red Sox have a five-game winning streak and await a brief two-game series with the New York Mets. Boston has Monday and Thursday off this week before hosting the Yankees for a three-game series next weekend. The Yankees are two games behind Boston and Toronto in the loss column. The Red Sox will wrap up the 2021 regular season with series against Baltimore and the Washington Nationals next week.

The North:

The young Toronto Blue Jays team begin a series with A.L. East Division leader, the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. There are no more scheduled off-days for Toronto as they will travel to Minnesota this weekend, and wrap up the season hosting the Yankees and Baltimore. This year's team in Toronto has lived up to the hype with young superstars Vlad Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette bringing the swagger that has vaulted the Blue Jays past New York in the standings.

This is going to be fun!

We look to be heading to a matchup between the Red Sox and Blue Jays when the AL Wild Card playoff game is played on Tuesday, October 5. Boston is currently ahead of Toronto in the standings and would be the host for the game, if it were to be played today. The remining games for the Red Sox regular season can be heard on 101.9 The Rock.

