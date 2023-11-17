Gardens Aglow Holiday Lights Opens This Saturday in Boothbay

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay is about to open for Gardens Aglow.

First chance to see the lights is this Saturday the 18th.

Did I say Lights? How about 750,000 LED lights over 14 acres of gardens.

Get our free mobile app

Gardens Aglow Light Show was just voted America's 63rd Most Cherished Thanksgiving tradition and again this year will be a walking event. It truly is a treasure. With the acknowledgement to prove it.

Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay was named one of the Top 10 garden light displays by USA Today. And is the only one in New England and the Northeast.

That’s the big time when it comes to holiday light displays, and we have it right here in Maine.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One of the top attractions of any kind in Maine opens this Saturday and Sunday at dark.

Then Wednesday next week, but closed Thanksgiving day and reopening Black Friday for the weekend.

Through December the schedule is pretty consistently open Thursdays through Sundays.

However, before It closes at year’s end, it’ll be open every day after Christmas day for the week up to New Year’s.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Here’s the link.

Holiday Christmas Tree Lights in the park iStock loading...

How many are in for this now Maine yearly tradition, that is recognized around the entire country. Address is 105 Botanical Gardens Drive Boothbay.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock