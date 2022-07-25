Police say a 52-year-old man from Bloomfield died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Cove, N.B.

Members of the Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a crash involving a tractor trailer on Highway 2 at around 2:50 p.m., according to Corporal Danny Brideau. The Oromocto Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.



Police believe the tractor trailer was travelling eastbound when it went off the road and rolled into the median ditch. The driver and lone occupant of the truck died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Brideau said. Police did not release the victim's name.

One lane of the highway was closed for several hours, and reopened Sunday evening.

The New Brunswick Coroner's Office, the Department of Public Safety's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Department of Environment and Local Government are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who was driving on the Trans-Canada Highway in the area of Mill Cove at the time and may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP Detachment at (506) 357-4300.

The investigation is ongoing. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

