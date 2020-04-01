Blaine Man Charged in Single-Vehicle Crash

Maine State Police say a Blaine man has been charged after the car he was driving went off the road and crashed into a stream.

Sgt. Josh Haines responded to the crash on the E. Plantation Road in Blaine shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation determined that 24-year-old Steven Garrison of Blaine was pulling out of his driveway in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria when he accelerated quickly. This caused the tires to spin and the rear of the vehicle to skid back and forth several times.

Garrison lost control of the car and went into the ditch on the south side of the roadway, striking a tree before ending up in a stream, police say.

The car, which is owned by Tyler Gove of Limestone was towed from the scene with significant damage. State Police say Garrison’s license is under suspension and he was summonsed for Operating Under Suspension.