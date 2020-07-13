Biologists Say No Cause for Alarm over Dead Fish in Four Lakes

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says reports of dead fish in four Aroostook County lakes are no cause for alarm.

A large number of fish, mostly perch, have died on Long Lake, Cross Lake, Square Lake and Madawaska Lake.

David Russell, a state fish pathologist, said such fish kills are often caused by temperature stress. Russell noted thousands of dead white and yellow perch can be observed each year in some part of the state.

Average temperatures last month at Caribou were nearly 4 degrees above normal for June. This month has been averaging more than 5 degrees above normal.