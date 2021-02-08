Billie Lourd Had a Health Scare During Her Pregnancy

Billie Lourd had a challenging secret pregnancy.

The 28-year-old actress, who never publicly announced she was expecting until after her baby was born, opened up about her pregnancy experience in an Instagram Story Q&A over the weekend.

A fan asked what the American Horror Story star craved most during her pregnancy with son Kingston, who was born in September, and she revealed that her cravings were altered due to a diagnosis of gestational diabetes.

"Ice cream!! But then I had a lil gestational diabetes scare so then it was beets?!?! Random I know but that's pregnancy vibes for ya!!!" Lourd responded.

According to the CDC, gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that is first seen in a pregnant woman who did not have diabetes before she was pregnant. It usually goes away after giving birth. In most cases, gestational diabetes can be controlled through eating healthy foods and getting regular exercise.

On September 24, the actress announced via Instagram that she gave birth to a son with fiancé Austen Rydell.

"Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," Lourd shared in the post. His middle name, Fisher, honors the last name of her late mother, actress Carrie Fisher.

In the Instagram Q&A session, Lourd also revealed that her son will definitely be a Star Wars “geek.”

"This is the light switch in his room,” she wrote over a photo of a light switch in his nursery that is labelled “Light Side” and “Dark Side” in the iconic Star Wars font. See below:

@praisethelourd on Instagram