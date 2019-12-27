Billie Lourd honored her late mother, Carrie Fisher, with a beautiful performance on the third anniversary of Fisher's passing (December 27, 2016) on Friday.

The 27-year-old actress shared a video of her covering John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" in her bathtub, a place that was Fisher's favorite and a frequent spot the American Horror Story actress likes to sing songs.

“TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery,” Lourd wrote alongside a video of her performance. She sang the song alongside songwriters and producers The Moon Brothers who said that Lourd has a "vintage voice."

The anniversary of Fisher's death comes a week after the final Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, premiered in theaters. LucasFilm opted to use previously shot footage of Princess Leia in the final film, having Fisher ultimately play the iconic role in six of the franchise's films.

Lourd portrayed the character of Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in the final three films, even sharing a brief scene with her mother in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Watch Lourd's emotional performance, below.