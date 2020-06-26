Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Boyfriend Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and longtime boyfriend Austen Rydell are engaged!

The Scream Queens alum's new fiancé announced the happy news via Instagram Friday (June 26), writing, "She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?" alongside a series of adorable photos.

It appears as though Rydell might have popped the question during the couple's 24-hour trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Lourd's 26th birthday this past week. The actress shared a shot of him pointing at the camera via her Instagram Stories, writing, "This king just surprised me with a 24 hour trip to Vegas and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed [with] him."

Lourd and Rydell dated on-and-off when they were younger before reconnecting in 2017 after her split from Twilight star Taylor Lautner. According to People, Rydell accompanied Lourd on a family trip to see the northern lights in Norway to commemorate the anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher’s death.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the Northern Lights, but I never got to see them with her," Lourd wrote at the time. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

Since then, Lourd and Rydell have taken their romance to all parts of the world, traveling to places like India, London and Spain. They even got a dog together.