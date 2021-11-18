Bill Belichick Previews the Patriots & Falcons on the Belestrator
Another big game for the New England Patriots as they put their 6 and 5 record on the line against the 4 and 5 Atlanta Falcons.
Thursday Night Game
The game is featured as the Thursday night game of the week. Listen live to all the action on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI. Pregame starts at 5:30 p.m. with kick off set for 8:20 p.m. Stay tuned for the post game right after the end of the game.
Patriots Winning
New England is on a roll right now with a four game winning streak. Some of these have been tough games too. The Patriots are looking to take the AFC East if they keep going like the way they are now.
Falcons Struggle
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are struggling. They just got beat by the Dallas Cowboys. They do have the home field advantage Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (although the Falcons have not won a game at home yet this season - that’s so hard to believe, but it’s true).
Game Preview
Watch Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down some of the key parts of Atlanta’s game plan on the Belestrator.
Patriots Key Components
Mac Jones is doing an awesome job at quarterback. He is well on his way to win rookie of the year. His receivers, led by Jakobi Meyers, come to play and the line is giving him time to make the reads. The Patriots defense is playing great with a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks.
Falcons Key Components
The Falcons can get things done when Matt Ryan has a chance to finish plays. So far, the team has struggled to give him the time to make the reads. This is a big area of concern as the Patriots and Falcons line up for Thursday night football, live on the Rock.