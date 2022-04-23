Beloved entertainer Betty White's stunning oceanfront estate in California is for sale after her death, and pictures of the immaculate property show a beautiful home that was a fitting place for one of the most treasured entertainment icons of all time.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, and the coastal home that she shared with her husband, the late Allen Ludden, went on the market in late March of 2022 for $7.95 million.

Online property sites show an eye-popping house situated on what the listing calls a "sought-after" road in one of America's most picturesque locations of Carmel, Calif. Architext Richard Hicks designed the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls icon's 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,621-square-foot estate, which offers "panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room."

The three-story midcentury home offers easy transitions from indoor to outdoor living, with oversized windows in the main room that let in plenty of natural light, doors that step out onto decks and porches, a series of paths and perfectly manicured hedges and landscaping and more.

The great room also boasts a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling and an imposing stone fireplace. The living, dining and kitchen areas flow easily into one another, and the dining room includes a clever alcove-inset sofa that affords even more places to enjoy the spectacular ocean views.

The spacious master suite opens onto a master bathroom that includes a desk and lighted makeup mirror. Different rooms on each floor of the lavish home open onto various decks and porches that overlook not only the ocean, but also the nearby mountains.

Online property sites show the nearly $8 million asking price breaks down to $43,818 per month and $2,196 per square foot. Truszkowski Freedman & Associates with Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing on the luxury property, which has had an offer that's been accepted, but with contingencies.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Betty White's jaw-dropping seaside estate.