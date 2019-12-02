Yes, Game of Thrones — since January, TV news has centered almost exclusively on the end of the HBO fantasy-drama. Still, with respect to the best TV shows of 2019, there’s been so much more to explore than just Winterfell.

Since January, we’ve gotten plenty of quality programming — from the picturesque High Maintenance to the brooding Twilight Zone. And Between the wacky Santa Clarita Diet and the disturbing (but hilarious) Dead to Me, you might find little time in July or August to chase down the ice cream man.

With so many streaming channels at our fingertips, keeping track of good TV has proven to be a Herculean endeavor for the casual viewer. So we’re aiming to help y’all out. Below, PopCrush has collected our favorite TV shows of 2019.

