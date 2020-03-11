‘Riverdale’ Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Comes in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Riverdale's production has been shut down due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The CW show was currently shooting its fourth season in Vancouver, Canada.

After a crew member in production came into contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus, filming immediately ceased.

"The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation," a spokesperson for Warner Brothers Television said in a statement to Deadline.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," the message continued.

The representative added, "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

"Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended," the statement concluded.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on The CW.