The Best Movies and TV of 2019, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel

The review-aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes has performed the ultimate review aggregation of 2019 and determined that the top two films of the year were Avengers: Endgame (the top “wide release”) and Parasite (the top “limited release”). So there is one thing — maybe the only thing — those two films have in common.

The so-called “Golden Tomato Awards” are determined by the site by using the “Tomatometer score for movies and TV shows in a category and rank by Adjusted Score, which uses a weighted formula that accounts for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing the movies or shows.” Other winners for 2019 include Toy Story 4 for best directorial debut and best animated movie, Us as best horror movie, Apollo 11 for best documentary, Watchmen for best new TV show, Fleabag for best returning TV show.

The full list of winners are below. Congrats to them all for their victories, which will ensure no one pelts them with actual rotten tomatoes any time soon.

BEST MOVIES/TV

  • Best Movie > Wide Release Avengers: Endgame
  • Best Movie > Limited ReleaseParasite
  • Best Movie > Directorial DebutToy Story 4
  • Best Movie > Foreign-LanguageParasite
  • Best Movie > Spanish LanguagePain and Glory
  • Best Movie > AustraliaThe Nightingale
  • Best Movie > United KingdomThey Shall Not Grow Old
  • Best New TV ShowWatchmen: Season 1
  • Best Returning TV ShowFleabag: Season 2
  • Best TV MovieDeadwood: The Movie

MOVIES BY GENRE

  • Best Action/Adventure MovieJohn Wick 3
  • Best Animated MovieToy Story 4
  • Best ComedyBooksmart
  • Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel MovieAvengers: Endgame
  • Best DocumentaryApollo 11
  • Best DramaParasite
  • Best Horror MovieUs
  • Best Kids & Family MovieThe Kid Who Would Be King
  • Best Musical/Music MovieRocketman
  • Best Romance MovieTransit
  • Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy MovieAd Astra
  • Best Thriller Knives Out

TV BY GENRE

  • Best Animated TVUndone: Season 1
  • Best TV ComedyFleabag: Season 2
  • Best DocuseriesLeaving Neverland
  • Best TV DramaUnbelievable: Season 1
  • Best TV HorrorEvil: Season 1
  • Best Miniseries, Limited Series & Anthology TV ShowChernobyl
  • Best TV Sci-Fi/FantasyDark: Season 2
  • Best Superhero TV ShowWatchmen: Season 1

Gallery — Our Critic’s Picks For the Top Movies of 2019:

ScreenCrush Source: The Best Movies and TV of 2019, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Filed Under: Avengers 4, commerce, Rotten Tomatoes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top