The Best Movies and TV of 2019, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The review-aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes has performed the ultimate review aggregation of 2019 and determined that the top two films of the year were Avengers: Endgame (the top “wide release”) and Parasite (the top “limited release”). So there is one thing — maybe the only thing — those two films have in common.

The so-called “Golden Tomato Awards” are determined by the site by using the “Tomatometer score for movies and TV shows in a category and rank by Adjusted Score, which uses a weighted formula that accounts for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing the movies or shows.” Other winners for 2019 include Toy Story 4 for best directorial debut and best animated movie, Us as best horror movie, Apollo 11 for best documentary, Watchmen for best new TV show, Fleabag for best returning TV show.

The full list of winners are below. Congrats to them all for their victories, which will ensure no one pelts them with actual rotten tomatoes any time soon.

BEST MOVIES/TV

Best Movie > Wide Release – Avengers: Endgame

– Avengers: Endgame Best Movie > Limited Release – Parasite

– Parasite Best Movie > Directorial Debut – Toy Story 4

– Toy Story 4 Best Movie > Foreign-Language – Parasite

– Parasite Best Movie > Spanish Language – Pain and Glory

– Pain and Glory Best Movie > Australia – The Nightingale

– The Nightingale Best Movie > United Kingdom – They Shall Not Grow Old

– They Shall Not Grow Old Best New TV Show – Watchmen: Season 1

– Watchmen: Season 1 Best Returning TV Show – Fleabag: Season 2

– Fleabag: Season 2 Best TV Movie – Deadwood: The Movie

MOVIES BY GENRE

Best Action/Adventure Movie – John Wick 3

– John Wick 3 Best Animated Movie – Toy Story 4

– Toy Story 4 Best Comedy – Booksmart

– Booksmart Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel Movie – Avengers: Endgame

– Avengers: Endgame Best Documentary – Apollo 11

– Apollo 11 Best Drama – Parasite

– Parasite Best Horror Movie – Us

– Us Best Kids & Family Movie – The Kid Who Would Be King

– The Kid Who Would Be King Best Musical/Music Movie – Rocketman

– Rocketman Best Romance Movie – Transit

– Transit Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie – Ad Astra

– Ad Astra Best Thriller – Knives Out

TV BY GENRE

Best Animated TV – Undone: Season 1

– Undone: Season 1 Best TV Comedy – Fleabag: Season 2

– Fleabag: Season 2 Best Docuseries – Leaving Neverland

– Leaving Neverland Best TV Drama – Unbelievable: Season 1

– Unbelievable: Season 1 Best TV Horror – Evil: Season 1

– Evil: Season 1 Best Miniseries, Limited Series & Anthology TV Show – Chernobyl

– Chernobyl Best TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy – Dark: Season 2

– Dark: Season 2 Best Superhero TV Show – Watchmen: Season 1