Maine Wildlife Park

The Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine is an annual outing for many Maine tourists and families. It's the one place where you're guaranteed to see Maine wildlife such as a fisher, black bear, and moose.

Annie the Moose

Sadly over the weekend, Annie the moose passed away of natural causes. Annie was 12-years-old and for so many visitors of the Maine Wildlife Park, was the first and only moose they have ever encountered. A loved familiar face with every visit.

The Life of a Moose

Thankfully Annie lived a full life. According to The National Wildlife Federation, the typical lifespan of a moose ranges from 10 to 12 years. However, some can live more than 20 years in the wild.

Dangers Facing Moose in the Wild

The National Wildlife Federation states that overheating is having a big impact on the moose population. Since moose are mammals they need cool climates, which is why they're so common in Maine, however, when it's too hot they seclude themselves in a cooler shelter forgoing finding food which results in malnutrition and females unable to reproduce. Additionally, the warmer winters have allowed for an increased tick population who feed en masse on moose leading to many moose dying of anemia.

In New Hampshire alone the moose population has dropped by more than 40% in the last decade.

Thank you, Annie, for years of smiles!

Get our free mobile app

Can The Average Person Outrun These Maine Creatures?

10 Most Dangerous Critters in Maine