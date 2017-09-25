Be Unique On National Lobster Day…This Is What You Do

Today is National Lobster Day. I had no idea. So, if you are looking for a way to celebrate this day, I've got the 3 PERFECT steps to enjoy today...I promise you won't be disappointed.

1. Pick your favorite 'lobster cookin' restaurant

RedLobster loading...

2. Scan the menu. Do you want the twin special? Lobster stew? Lobster roll?

attachment-portlandlobstercompany loading...

3. Grow a pair...go a to the 'turf' section of the menu and order a darn STEAK!

Sarah Green, Getty Images Sarah Green, Getty Images loading...

Lobster is merely the cockroaches of the ocean!! Eat more cow...it puts hair on your chest.